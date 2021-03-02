Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

