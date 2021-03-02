American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $969.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

