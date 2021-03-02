L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

