AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.38 on Friday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.