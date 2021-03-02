Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

