Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) Financial Comparison

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -88.25% -393.40% -43.02% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eastside Distilling and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $17.02 million 1.12 -$16.91 million ($1.82) -1.03 Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,807.85 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bistro beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names. The company also offers whiskey under the Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Redneck Riviera Whiskey – Granny Rich Reserve, Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey, Burnside West End Blend Whiskey, Burnside Goose Hollow Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Burnside Buckman RSV 10 Year Bourbon, Marionberry Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Port Whiskey, Big Bottom Delta Rye, Big Bottom American Single Malt, Big Bottom Zin Cask Bourbon, and Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names. In addition, it provides special drinks under the brand name of Advocaat Holiday Egg Nog; and ready-to-drink products under the Redneck Riviera Howdy Dew!, Portland Mule Â- Original, and Portland Mule Â- Marionberry brand names. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States, as well as in Ontario, Canada. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

