Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

