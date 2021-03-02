Qualtrics International (XM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

