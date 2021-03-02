Qualtrics International (XM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

