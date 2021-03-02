International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.12 ($6.18). The stock has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

