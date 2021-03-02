Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

