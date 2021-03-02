Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

DTE stock opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

