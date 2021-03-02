AMERISAFE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 81.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 213.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

