Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($5.40) Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($5.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $31.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $76.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $117.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $149.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $179.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,320.50 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,968.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

