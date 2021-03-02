Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compugen Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Compugen stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

