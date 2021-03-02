Mizuho Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $56.10 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.