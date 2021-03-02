Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

