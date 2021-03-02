Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

TSE MFI opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.61. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.