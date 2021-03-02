William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $815.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $894.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

