Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.