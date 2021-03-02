Wedbush Comments on Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

OSTK opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

