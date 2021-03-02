Critical Analysis: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBRE Group and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Gecina 0 3 4 0 2.57

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $58.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.99%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Gecina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 1.09 $1.28 billion $3.71 20.90 Gecina $754.39 million 13.89 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBRE Group.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Gecina on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

