BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.