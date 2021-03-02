Short Interest in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Increases By 429.6%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 429.6% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

TMTS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

