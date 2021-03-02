Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 93.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the January 28th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.