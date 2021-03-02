Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

