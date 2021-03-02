Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL opened at $22.93 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $792.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

