Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EKSO. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

