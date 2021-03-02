Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

