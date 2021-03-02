Boqii (BQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Boqii to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Boqii stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

