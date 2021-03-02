Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GSL opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

