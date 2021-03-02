NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NC opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

