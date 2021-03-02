Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.