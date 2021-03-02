Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

STN opened at C$51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$51.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

