Brokers Issue Forecasts for StealthGas Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StealthGas in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

