Semler Scientific, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $112.01 on Monday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.