G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

GTHX opened at $23.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $967.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,645 shares of company stock worth $2,815,202 over the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.