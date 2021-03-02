ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

