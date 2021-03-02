Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $168.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

