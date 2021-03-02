Head-To-Head Review: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Replimune Group alerts:

This table compares Replimune Group and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66% Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Replimune Group and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Curis has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Curis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -23.00 Curis $10.00 million 61.35 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -12.13

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.