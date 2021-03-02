Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXYAY. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sika presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.93 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

