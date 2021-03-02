Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

