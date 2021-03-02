$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.67 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.