Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.