Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $408.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

