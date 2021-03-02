Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $186.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97.

