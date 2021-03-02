SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STKL stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 2.02.

STKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

