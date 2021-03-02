ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLPT stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

CLPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

