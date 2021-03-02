ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.23

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $22.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

ATSAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

