DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.87

Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.87 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). DX (Group) plc (DX.L) shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 525,429 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.87 million and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65.

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

