Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $920.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

