WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 206.5% in February

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the January 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

WISeKey International stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

